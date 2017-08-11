Mariners Noon Number: Nelson Cruz powers M’s through successful road trip

Yonder Alonso went 1-for-5 in his first game since being acquired from Oakland on Sunday as the Mariners improved to 5-3 on their nine-game road trip and pulled even with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second wild-card spot in the AL.

Nelson Cruz homered twice and the Seattle Mariners cruised to a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, sweeping the abbreviated two-game series. The Rays lost to Boston and the Royals were facing the Cardinals Wednesday night.

The Mariners now return home for their only August homestand, a seven-game set against the Angels and Orioles. Cruz cracked a two-run home run off Jharel Cotton in the third inning and repeated the feat in solo fashion in the fifth. Pagan pitched 2 2/3 innings, alllwing one hit and striking out two. Khris Davis is making an effort to overtake Cruz in the RBI race as he increased his total to 79 with a run-scoring triple and a three-run homer on Tuesday.

Gallardo, despite the early lead, lasted only 4 1/3 innings after allowing three runs and six hits.

A pair of defensive plays in the outfield helped the Mariners’ cause.

Gamel and Dyson also each hit a single and the Mariners finished with eight hits. The Mariner’s didn’t waste any time getting started as Kyle Seager squaring up with a pitch to deep right-center putting the Mariner’s up 3-0.