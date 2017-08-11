Marvel’s The Defenders previews getting positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Of course, Marvel is already making a series for another Netflix rival – Hulu’s Runaways – but Disney’s as-yet-unnamed 2019 streaming service is slated to have “an annual slate of original movies, TV shows, short-form content” and more. And it is only aggregating the response to the first four episodes thus far. Maybe the last four episodes would disappoint many but I have high hopes that it won’t.

Either way, the early Rotten Tomatoes rating is a promising indication of the show’s quality.

NewYork, August9:Full of martial arts mysticism, mayhem, sharp one-liners, comic relief and fight scenes that deliver exactly the punch you expect, the August 18 launching of Marvel’s The Defenders is a very watchable and bingeable superhero team-up from the comic giant and Netflix that will transport you to a besieged NYC for the weekend. While Disney’s announcement focuses on the movies that will premiere on its new service, the bigger question for superhero fans is how – if at all – this will affect Netflix’s line of Marvel superhero showslike Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and future seasons of the Defenders (if there are any). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. The Defenders seems to be another step in the right direction for Netflix and Marvel. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Marvel’s The Defenders is developed by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. Jessica Jones comes next with 92% (from season 1) and Iron Fist has a mere 17%.

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Deborah Ann Woll, Simone Missick, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Rachel Taylor, Rosario Dawson, Scott Glenn, Jessica Henwick, Elodie Yung and Sigourney Weaver.