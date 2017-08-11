MAS, CAD warn about digital-token investments

In addition, digital coin schemes are at risk of abuse by money-launderers and those involved in terror financing, due to often large sums of money which flow anonymously, authorities said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) have come out with a joint statement warning the general public of the risks of the initial coin (token) offerings (ICOs) and investments in digital currencies in general. MAS has now indicated that it is assessing how to regulate ML/TF risks associated with activities involving digital tokens that do not function exclusively as virtual currencies.

A digital token is a cryptographically-secured representation of a token-holder’s rights to receive a benefit or to perform specified functions; one type of digital token takes the form of virtual currency like Bitcoin and Ether.

For instance, digital tokens have been marketed as investment opportunities to invest in property, businesses or other assets, with promises of monetary returns or other benefits.

“Even if digital tokens are tradable in a secondary market, in practice, there may not be enough active buyers and sellers or the bid-ask spreads may be too wide”. The investment schemes have been likened to Initial Public Offerings (IPO) which give investors stakes in the company in return for virtual currency or cash.

Lastly, the central bank said these ICOs and digital tokens are within the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. It is advisable that clients make the effort to find out more about the proposal.

Analysts warned consumers to steer clear of investments they do not understand, while investors here are wary of such schemes, for now. Where digital tokens do not hold any ownership rights to the seller’s assets, the digital tokens would not be backed by any tangible asset. Consumers may not be able to exit their token investments easily. There is a high risk that a consumer could lose his entire investment amount.

The two agencies said that, before committing to an investment, consumers should confirm the seller or its representative’s credentials via MAS’s Financial Institutions Directory, or its Register of Representatives and Investor Alert List. “The recovery of invested monies may also be subject to foreign laws or regulations, which may not be the same as Singapore’s”, MAS said. In the worst case scenario where no secondary market develops, a consumer may not be able to liquidate his token holdings at all.

Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking in Singapore, said: “It’s small but growing in the overall scheme of things. regulators are rightly nervous”.

The valuation of digital tokens are usually not transparent, and highly speculative. “The concept behind virtual currency is acceptance – or as long as everyone believes”. A media release by MAS on March 13, 2014, had communicated that while virtual currencies per se were not regulated by MAS, intermediaries in virtual currencies would be regulated for ML/TF risks.