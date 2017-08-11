‘Mass casualty’ incident shuts down road in Sarasota County

McIntosh Rd.is shut down South of Sarasota Square Blvd. and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Officials tweeted there are a total of four patients involved, three of which were entrapped and considered trauma alerts.

Around 2:40 p.m., a pick-up truck and work van were involved in a head-on crash that has now shut down McIntosh Road south of Sarasota Square between Central Sarasota Parkway and Sarasota Square Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a white Chevrolet versus a white Ford. The other 2 were transported on ground.