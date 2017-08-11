Mattel (MAT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

“Overweight” signal reported by 0 and “Underweight” rating was suggested by 1. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year. The active investment managers in our partner’s database now have: 323.62 million shares, up from 315.31 million shares in 2016Q3. (NASDAQ:MAT). Finemark Natl Bank & Tru owns 49,133 shares or 0.11% of their United States portfolio.

Shares of Mattel (MAT) opened at 19.00 on Monday. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2.47% stake. The Return on Investment (ROI) ratio of Mattel, Inc. Investors use this ratio to decide what multiple of earnings a share is worth. TX lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 26.92% since August 7, 2016 and is downtrending. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 7,618 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 32,958 shares in its portfolio. 66,438 are held by Nomura Asset. Poplar Forest Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.#img1#. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.45.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 211,000 are owned by Products Prtn Limited Co. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. (NASDAQ:MAT) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.44 target or 4.00 % below today’s $18.17 share price. 6,344,590 shares of the company were exchanged. The company reported revenue of $1.98 Billion in the same period past year.

The 52-week low event is an important milestone for every stock because it shows very negative momentum and is time when sellers come in. It helps investors in determining whether buying, selling or holding on to a stock would be beneficial for them.

About 854,576 shares traded. Jefferies maintained Mattel, Inc. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Mattel’s business and prospects, including that prior to and during the Class Period, Mattel’s retail consumers were loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Mattel product and, as a effect, Mattel was exposed to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions (in the form of sales adjustments, discounts and promotions) to remove such excess inventory, as well as the heightened risk that Mattel would experience slower sales growth in future periods. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Therefore 60% are positive.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 20 by Oppenheimer. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. On May 23 analysts at DA Davidson started coverage giving it an initial rating of “Buy”. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/08/10/35800-shares-in-mattel-inc-nasdaqmat-acquired-by-kovitz-investment-group-partners-llc.html. Market Capitalization if basically the market value of the company’s shares outstanding.

07/21/2016 – Mattel, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, June 6. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mattel And Babytree To Launch Child-focused Learning Centers In China” on July 26, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Mattel, Inc”. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc.

In other Mattel news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, July 31. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. (MAT) is 26.57. MAT has price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07 and Forward P/E of 18.14. The Company’s portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.