Maven Gig Continues to Expand Across US

The General Motors Co. service lets drivers rent cars by the week and use them for ride-hailing and other services.

General Motors is expanding its on-demand car-sharing business designed for gig economy workers who shuttle passengers and packages, to a number of us cities, including Los Angeles. The company would be taking care of the mileage, insurance and regular maintenance of the cars. In Boston, the service will start with 20 Bolt EVs. Additional vehicles include the Chevrolet Malibu ($209 per week plus taxes), Trax ($219 per week plus taxes), Impala ($225 per week plus taxes), and Bolt EV ($229 per week plus taxes).

For the Gig service, Maven has partnered with GrubHub, Instacart, Roadie, and ride-sharing services. According to the projections of the company, they have a target of getting more than 1000 vehicles on the roads of Los Angeles by the end of this year.

The idea is to provide a auto to drive for a ridesharing service, and the weeklong rental adds the potential to add other types of tasks – or, yes, gigs.

Maven Gig offers cars from its fleet of GM vehicles on a weekly basis, with no longer-term commitments required.

The Gig service is expanding to five other cities along with Baltimore.