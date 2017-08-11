Max A. Guinn Sells 5000 Shares of Deere & Company (DE) Stock

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & by 42.1% in the first quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & during the first quarter worth about $26,179,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Deere & by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the first quarter.

Baring Asset Management Ltd increased Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) stake by 20,848 shares to 154,820 valued at $2.94M in 2016Q4. Trading volume for Deere & Company was 1,392K on Thursday. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 427,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 73,484 shares during the period.

Deere & Company now has a P/E ratio of 23.77 and the market value is 42.23B. It is trading at $132.02 marginally over the 50 day moving average of $126.12 and which is just a bit higher than the 200 day moving average of $115.78. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) notched a 12-month high of $133.55 while $165.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating DE, $31.45 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Deere & also saw some unusual options trading on early Monday. clients purchased 731 bullish call options on the stock. this indicates a gain of 255% when compared with the average volume of 206 bullish call options. Stock investors acquired 731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 206 call options. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The dividend payment was $0.600 per share for the quarter which comes to $2.40 on an annualized basis. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Piper Jaffray. Next quarter’s EPS is expected be $1.41 with next year’s EPS projected to be $7.17. During the same period past year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter previous year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This dividend amount was represent a yeild of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was set for Wednesday the 28th of June 2017. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. 212.97 million shares or 4.33% less from 222.62 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Deere & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Deere & to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $698,405.60. The third largest holder is Viking Global Investors Lp, which now holds $1.88 billion worth of this stock and that ownership represents almost 4.46% of its market capitalization. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Howze sold 6,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,788.36.

Samuel R. Allen, Chairman disclosed the sale of 62,704 shares of (DE). The insider now directly owns 29,334 shares worth $3,872,675. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 7,077 shares.

Piedmont Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The corporation operates through around three firm segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services.

