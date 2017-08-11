McCain Asks Trump To Tone Down Rhetoric On North Korea

“Look North Korea, leave Guam out of this!” he exclaimed. USA stocks were down as much as four-tenths of a percent in Wednesday’s mid-day trading.

McCain said he “takes exception” to Trump’s remarks. “That’s where my house is, and I have a vacation there in a couple of weeks”, Colbert said.

Colbert noted that he’s not the only one wondering what could be tougher than the hell Trump threatened to rain down on Pyongyang, and cut to a clip from the press conference where the president suggested he didn’t go far enough. Stock prices fell in Asia, Europe and the United States, while demand rose for safe-haven investments like gold.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the opioid crisis, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The same day, he issued a warning to Kim Jong Un about threats of nuclear war. We sanctioned Russian Federation just last week and it felt pretty great. they threaten us in a way you never will!

Then, he played a clip of Trump in a meeting Tuesday discussing the looming threat. While North Korea started it, Colbert noted, testing all those missiles for the express goal of attacking the USA, and a firm response is called for, maybe not “fire and fury, the likes of which the world has never seen”.

John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump saying North Korea would face “fire and fury” in response to their threats was not helpful.

Donald Trump may have declined Thursday afternoon to say just what could be worse than the “fire and fury” he promised if North Korea steps out of line, but Stephen Colbert thinks he knows the answer – putting Donald Trump in charge of a country.

“Shh! Shut up! OK?”

“We’ll see?” Colbert retorted. “And I just started “The Handmaid’s Tale”!”