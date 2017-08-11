Megyn Kelly’s Co-Workers ‘Outraged’ at ‘Diva-Like’ Host

They even took exception to the national tour she is now on, but NBC execs have said connecting with affiliates is standard procedure for new talent at the network. Due to bad ratings, Kelly’s Sunday show was pulled at least two episodes sooner than planned, and there are questions about whether the Sunday newsmagazine show that exposed her vapidness will even return after the football season. Megyn Kelly rocked the news world when she abruptly left FOX in January for a new gig at NBC.

Megyn kicked off her NBC career with her stare role in Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which first aired in June. Those hopes were short-lived, as she got less than stellar reviews for that venue.

According to the Gateway Pundit, her show was an “utter disaster” and it was canceled earlier than planned.

The promotion for this show has been translated by her coworkers as Kelly being treated like a “diva” with a private jet and a staff that’s fit for royalty.

News is sparing no expense on its new star, Megyn Kelly, and the lavish spending is ticking off some of her new colleagues at the Peacock Network. The 46-year-old is now traveling for work via jet and is accompanied by a huge staff with a hairstylist, makeup artist, security, and more included! NBC not only hired a new staff for Kelly, but they’ve also built her a new extravagant set.

“People are outraged over her divalike ways”, an NBC insider told “Page Six“.

The Syracuse native and Syracuse University alumna appeared on the NBC morning program to share her “Summer of Yes” experience taking her family camping.

Kelly left Fox News in January to take over the 9a.m. hour of “Today“, which launches on September 25 as “Megyn Kelly Today“. “There’s huge excitement for “Megyn Kelly Today” in these markets, and it’s a great thing that the show is covering people and places outside of New York City”. In other words, it is worth the money spent on this whirl-wind tour.