Met Office yellow warning of rain for Somerset

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain covering the East Midlands, East Anglia, London and the south east coast.

“Some areas may miss the showers entirely whilst others could see two to three hours of heavy rain”.

A number of towns and villages in east Yorkshire and north-east Lincolnshire experienced flash-floods, with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service responding to a number of calls on Tuesday evening.

Up to 80 millimetres of rain could fall across parts of the country in the next 24 hours as heavy downpours are expected to continue.

Melanie Onn, the MP for Great Grimsby, also shared pictures on Twitter of the waterlogged roads, adding that some were “like a river” and that the water was “over my ankles”.

The Met Office has warned that flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

The Met Office said on its website: “Periods of heavy rain are likely to persist for much of Wednesday”.

Two weather warnings have been issued, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required in Bulwell and Old Basford, Nottinghamshire.

The East Midlands is already being battered by rain and that will move south by this afternoon.

Summer weather will make a brief return after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in some parts of England, bringing localised flooding and travel disruption.

The weather has also caused travel disruption in London, with Highbury and Islington station being temporarily shut due to flooding in the ticket hall.

Heavy rain could affect transport in Suffolk and Essex.

Fifty properties were affected and several people had to be rescued from their homes from the village in Cornwall.