Mets’ deGrom leaves in 7th after getting hit by batted ball

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a line drive in the seventh inning, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported.

deGrom, who improved to 13-5, was diagnosed with a contusion of the right tricep.

deGrom pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits, striking out nine and not walking a batter. But deGrom never threw a warmup pitch nor appeared to protest Collins’ decision to take him out.

The right-hander continued his mastery of the Phillies. But the Mets are used to such tactics against the Phillies: Since the start of the 2015 season, Collins’ crew has out-homered the Phillies 90-37 in the series. He also won eight consecutive starts from June 12 to July 24, which tied the single-season club record set by Tom Seaver (1969), David Cone (1988) and Bobby Jones (1997). Granderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth to complete the rout. He gave up a double to Yoenis Céspedes and walked Michael Conforto before Wilmer Flores hit a three-run blast. Walker homered in the third, after Velasquez had departed the game with numbness in his right middle finger. Despite the team’s struggles, deGrom has been superb over his last 10 starts, going 8-2 with a 1.98 ERA over 72.2 innings.