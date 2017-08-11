Miami, adidas unveil new black, green alternate Hurricanes uniforms

“The University of Miami and Adidas unveiled the Hurricanes” 2017 alternate football uniforms which celebrate the past while looking to the future.

The green-themed “State of Miami” uniforms will be worn for the Hurricanes’ Sept. 23 home game vs.

The alternate uniforms are meant to take inspiration from the Canes of the 1980s, which were a powerhouse in college football and won four national titles and just generally were amazingly fun to watch.

The matching green jerseys and trousers are highlighted with white stripes and orange outlines to match the white numbers with orange outlines on the jerseys.

The “Miami Nights” uniforms, meanwhile, will have black jerseys and trousers highlighted with green stripes and accented with orange outlines to offset white numbers with orange outlines on the jerseys.

Adidas announced on Thursday that it’s giving UM a special set of alts to rock this fall.