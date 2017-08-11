Microsoft Announces LinkedIn Integration with Bixby

Samsung has today announced that they have teamed up with LinkedIn to bring the LinkedIn’s content and calendar experience to the Bixby assistant. The new capability is a part of a new partnership between Samsung and LinkedIn, with the broader goal of providing up-to-date information to users to help them stay ahead of their professional career.

To enable the new LinkedIn experience on Bixby you will be required to download the official LinkedIn app on your phone. Simply swipe over to the Bixby screen on your device to see any meetings you have scheduled for the day and people you’ll be meeting at the meeting, plus get notified about everything and have a quick way to connect with those people. Additionally, you can use Bixby to check the top news of the day on your personalized LinkedIn feed. Users can also let anyone know about the connections that they may have in common by sharing links to their LinkedIn profile, which will stay there to let users keep tabs on previous connections and appointments.

Based on Microsoft’s description, it appears that LinkedIn information can be accessed via a dedicated card in the Bixby Home experience.

LinkedIn’s trending stories are also making an appearance in Bixby, so you can keep up with what’s going on in your industry without having to leave your home screen.