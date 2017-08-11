Military options for North Korea ‘locked and loaded,’ Trump warns

The escalation in rhetoric by Trump – which some US leaders and allies have criticized – comes as North Korea has stepped up its threats against the United States, including a potential missile launch landing near the USA territory of Guam.

Mr Trump tweeted that “military solutions are now fully in place”, adding: “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

The US president fired off his latest threat to leader Kim Jong-un as the impasse over Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions continued to widen.

Japan and South Korea have also vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan to attack Guam.

The tensions around North Korea have been high over the recent months and they have escalated further after the tightening of the economic sanctions against North Korea by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday in response to July’s launches of ballistic missiles by Pyongyang.

Trump’s threat comes just a day after the president ramped up his rhetoric by saying his warning for “fire and fury” against North Korea “may not be tough enough”. Pacific territory of Guam. He did not comment on whether the U.S.is considering a pre-emptive strike on North Korea. The annual actions, set for August 21-31, typically rile up North Korea.

“He has disrespected our country greatly”, Trump said of Kim Thursday.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters: ” Let’s see what he does with Guam“.

“If the USA and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so”, it said. If the missiles are taken down, the United States will have achieved a crushing propaganda victory against North Korea.