Mitchell Trubisky steals the show in Bears preseason debut

Bears: G Kyle Long (ankle) and LB Lamarr Houston (knee) – both working their way back from surgery – topped the list of players held out by Chicago. All in all, it was not an impressive night for the second-year quarterback. Which means that, starting Thursday night, Trubisky will have four preseason games over a span of 22 days to cut his teeth in live action against opposing National Football League defenses.

Earlier this year, the Bears released Jay Cutler, opening the door for a new quarterback to take the reins in Chicago. If anything is an indicator as to what role he will play on this team, it might just be Trubisky’s pre-season play. Lynch ran four times for 11 yards, gained nearly entirely on an 8-yard effort for a first down.

One reason to be concerned: Aside from Glennon’s obvious struggles, starting center Cody Whitehair needs to work on shotgun snaps. Sure, it was a lot of comfortable dinking and dunking, but the performance (18 of 25, 166 yards, one TD, a 103.1 passer rating) was the ideal confidence builder. How Trubisky responds the next time out at Arizona on August 19 should be telling. Deonte Thompson, Eddie Jackson and Cohen all pitched in with nice returns on punts and kickoffs – Thompson ran a kickoff back 44 yards in the first quarter.

What is a good bet is Trubisky taking snaps with the second team in that practice. On several occasions, he made hard throws on the run off bootleg play-action plays. And the slot receiver competition – Victor Cruz vs. Kendall Wright – is arguably the most intriguing roster battle of August. The Bears did not force a turnover on Thursday night, which is something they need to improve upon heading into next week’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Trubisky replaced veteran Mark Sanchez late in the second quarter and completed his first 10 passes while leading Chicago to touchdowns on his first two possessions and a field goal on the next one. It also surely allowed Trubisky to shake off any nervousness he might have been feeling.

It started first with Mitchell Trubisky, No. 10 for the Bears – and was his infusion of positivity needed.

“Every plan is a good plan until it isn’t”. Sanchez went 1-of-4 for just four yards, a strike to tight end Daniel Brown.

Here’s something we didn’t know: “I never really pass blocked in college (at Ashland). Athletic, efficient and accurate”.