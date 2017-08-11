Mn Services Vermogensbeheer BV Takes Position in Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

News coverage about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. For the next 5 years, Cameco Corporation is expecting Growth of 34.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.25% per annum. 357,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco Corporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,791,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,895,000 after buying an additional 6,088,870 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. About 350,075 shares traded. Class A (NYSE:MGA) stake by 285,271 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.76% since August 9, 2016 and is downtrending. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $469.74 million for the quarter. Cameco Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up.9% compared to the same quarter past year. During the same period previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Cameco Corporation’s revenue was up.9% compared to the same quarter previous year. Cameco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities downgraded the shares of BOX.UN in report on Monday, June 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 12. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cameco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Cameco Corp from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock of Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 2. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer.