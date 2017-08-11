Modern Family gets British makeover: ‘Dunphys are out, the Beckhams moved in’

It looks like the Beckham clan are threatening a takeover in the acting world, as the kids crashed the set of “Modern Family” this week for a group photo with the show’s star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Posh Spice was joined with her husband David and her entire brood – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six – as they spent a day at the ABC studios in Los Angeles. The new modern family!

The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. “Lovely to see you pictured all together”. Victoria and David both sported hats for the visit, she a black baseball cap, he a fedora and a Modern Family T-shirt.

Victoria can be heard giggling as she records her hubby being taught how to trip up the stairs on the screen.

In the post, Jesse said that the cast loved having the family on set, and he thanked them for showing up. “OMG what is happening!” one fan wrote while another added: “Omg My favorite show and you guys in it well then I’m dead!”

A third added: ‘My all time fave United States programme! Er, unfortunately not. Jesse added: “The family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode”.

