Modern Nintendo 64 Controller Gets Fully Funded On Kickstarter

What we end up with, is a controller that looks much closer to a PS4 or Xbox pad. It seems that there’s a bunch of like-minded folks out there, because a Kickstarter campaign was just fully-funded in under 48 hours, for a new third-party N64 pad with a distinctly modern take on the classic (for all the wrong reasons) controller.

As you can see from the image and video above, the pad is a much more conventional design.

Instead of this. The Retro Fighters controller for N64 is now being designed for use strictly with a Nintendo 64 console. The company has also added an additional Z button, positioning both the original and the new one under the bumper buttons, so that they function like trigger buttons on modern controllers.

The above controller design was meant to ease gamers from the standard directional pad (on the left) to the joystick (in the middle), allowing people to use whichever method they preferred while playing games.

Additionally, Retro Fighters has added an improved analog stick, and made the “C” buttons larger. However a company by the name of Retro Fighters has decided that in this day and age, perhaps there could still be a need for an N64 controller. Afterward, the controller will cost $24.99.

The company has since launched a Kickstarter campaign for what they are calling a “next-gen” N64 controller. The controller will only be compatible with the N64, but Retro Fighter claims that you can buy a USB adapter for use with the PC.

Retro Fighters expects the controllers to ship to backers in November and are offering multiple color options after hitting $30,000 in funding.