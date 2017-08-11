Moon’s Magnetic Field Lasted Far Longer than Believed

According to researchers at MIT and Rutgers University, the molten core of the ancient Moon was an active dynamo that drew power from the Earth’s gravitational pull to keep its magnetic field going for a billion years longer than previously thought.

Scientists have dated the lunar rock to between 1 billion and 2.5 billion years old.

Dynamo – a device to generate electricity that uses magnetic field and a rotating coil inside of it. That’s when the moon’s magnetic field was about the same strength as the Earth’s is today – an average of about 50 microtesla, a measure of magnetism. At the time, the researchers were unsure whether the moon’s dynamo – the related magnetic field – died out shortly thereafter or lingered in a weakened state before dissipating completely.

“The Earth’s magnetic field is a shield that protects us from unsafe solar wind particles and ionizing radiation, so magnetic fields play a key role in the habitability of planets and, possibly, moons”, says Sonia Tikoo, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences at Rutgers University and lead author of the study in Science Advances.

The researchers think the moon’s magnetic field declined by about 90 percent from its high point 3.56 billion years ago or earlier. Benjamin Weiss, coauthor of the study and professor of planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the U.S., said this week the concept of a planetary magnetic field being produced by a moving liquid core “is only a few decades old”.

Tikoo reanalyzed a moon rock collected by the Apollo 15 crew on August 1, 1971, on the southern rim of Dune Crater within eastern Mare Imbrium.

“What powers this motion on Earth and other bodies, particularly on the Moon, is not well-understood”, he said. Lingering questions include trying to figure out when the field ceased and what the field was like between 3.56 billion and 2.5 billion years ago.

Constant meteorite impacts could have played a small role in giving the Moon more heat energy, though the barrage of space rocks had quietened significantly well before 3.56 billion years ago.

United States researchers from MIT, Rutgers University, and University of California, Berkeley, found a rock sample brought back by Apollo 15 astronauts had captured evidence of a magnetic field measuring about 5 microteslas.

They then exposed the rock to a known magnetic field in the lab, and heated the rock to close to the extreme temperatures in which it originally formed.

Previous research indicated that four billion years ago the Moon had a magnetic field with a strength of about 100 microteslas.

Scientists studying prehistoric lunar rocks have found evidence of a lava-lamp-like dynamo at the heart of our Moon’s metallic core that generated a long-lasting magnetic field. In the early stages of its existence, the Moon was close enough to Earth so gravity last worked on the bowels of the satellite and fixed them in motion.

While the moon no longer has a magnetic field, a new study has revealed that it once had a field very similar to Earth’s. After this, the Moon’s core continued to churn as it slowly cooled and solidified. “That’s how we think the Earth’s dynamo works, and that’s what we suggest the late lunar dynamo was doing as well”.

