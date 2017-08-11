Morata: I’ve played 15 minutes and already they’re killing me

Morata has said previously that he was motivated to join Chelsea in order to work with Conte, who signed him for Juventus three years ago before leaving to take charge of Italy.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata feels he is being unfairly criticised for his Community Shield penalty miss, although he accepts that his price tag invites extra scrutiny.

‘I admit it’s a very important amount (the fee) but I have personality to play quietly and go my way, ‘ Morata told Marca.

“I got only two pre-season games, played only 15 official minutes and missed a penalty and they are already killing me; so I know what is ahead of me”.

Conte has been blasted by BBC pundit Garth Crooks, labelling his dealing with Costa as “the biggest mistake I’ve seen in years”.

“It is the price that must be paid for such a large transfer. I know now twice as many people will be watching me”.

Chelsea are preparing for their Premier League opener against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as they look to kick off their campaign with a win. For example, in Juve I did not score any more than 20 goals, and I won all the titles except the Champions League final. “But I’ve already adapted and I’m excited to play”. I hope that is reflected on the pitch. Now I have to adapt to a new team with an Italian coach who’s very tactical. I need to understand Conte well, he demands the opposite to what my past coaches asked of me. “I’ll play in different positions and in different systems of play”, he said.

“But it does not obsess me either in the sense that I change it by collective titles”.

“I think I had to leave Madrid”, he added. Antonio is not only asking me to make the usual moves of a striker.

Morata has set a target of 20 goals this season but insists he is more focused on being part of another succesful team. That is my job.

“I have scored 15 or 16 goals and raised titles – and other forwards have made 35 and have not won anything”.