More flooding possible in Alabama today; flash flood watch issued

AZC012-110630- /O.NEW.KPSR.FA.W.0011.170811T0339Z-170811T0630Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ La Paz AZ- 839 PM MST THU AUG 10 2017The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a* Flood Warning for.

Parts of Alabama got more than 5 inches of rain in short order on Thursday, leading to flooding in parts of north and central Alabama.

The eastern Oklahoma region is at significant and ongoing risk for thunderstorms with unsafe lightning in conjunction with a limited risk of flash flooding and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The map shows the total rainfall expected for the region. Radar estimates one and a half to two inches of rain fell across the Dome Rock Mountains and rural areas south of Quartzsite.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing east of Carson Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Forecasters said the possibility of heavy rain, teamed with already soggy ground and full creeks and rivers could make isolated flash flooding more likely. Tulsa is included in the watch. If you see significant flooding call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.