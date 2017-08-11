More maradol papaya salmonella reported, but no new LI cases

Today, 32 more salmonella cases, including 10 hospitalizations, linked to yellow Maradol papayas from Mexico have been reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the number of people affected to 141 across the 19 states.

The 66 cases in the bi-state area account for nearly half the 141 cases nationwide, and the 26 cases reported in New York City are the highest of any locality, officials said.

So far, the CDC has found Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico are the likely source of this multistate outbreak.

Cases appear most heavily concentrated on the East Coast, where 39 illnesses have been reported in NY, 27 in New Jersey and 14 in Virginia.

Three brands of Maradol papayas have been recalled: Caribeña brand, distributed by Grande Produce; certain Cavi brand papayas distributed by Agroson’s; and Valery brand papayas, distributed by Freshtex Produce, LLC. They have green skin that turns yellow when ripe; inside, the fruit is salmon-colored.

While most people recover from a Salmonella infection, others require treatment for life-threatening effects of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Illnesses that occurred after July 14, 2017, might not be reported yet due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. Among 98 people with available information, 66 (67%) are of Hispanic ethnicity.

The Maryland Department of Health first informed federal authorities that several ill people had purchased papayas at the same Baltimore location. In Texas there are seven confirmed cases of Salmonella linked to the papayas.

Based on information collected to date, CDC is now recommending that consumers not eat Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico. The FDA is still working to identify any other brands of papayas that might have originated from this farm.

Consumers unsure whether their papayas are from the Carica de Campeche farm can ask the store, and restaurants or retailers can ask their suppliers.

If there is a potential for contamination, the CDC urges consumers to sanitize refrigerators, counters and anywhere else the papaya may have been stored.