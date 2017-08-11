Morning Rush Subway Service Disrupted By Man Walking On Tracks

A man walking on the Seventh Avenue subway tracks caused delays on several train lines during the morning rush hour Thursday, the MTA said.

The MTA at 8:40 a.m. posted a service change notice that “due to an unauthorized person on the roadbed at 14th St”, certain No. 1 trains were suspended, while Nos.

“He was laying down, then got up and sat on (the) tracks feet from first train auto”, commuter Casie Jordan tweeted.

He was dangerously close to touching the third rail, a spokeswoman said, and was caught on video walking toward a stopped train. 1, 2 and 3 trains were terminating at Penn Station.

The wanderer, who appeared lost, even took a rest in the tunnel at one point, according to the New York Daily News, laying across the tracks seemingly unfazed by the prospect of metallic doom crushing him. 4 and 5 lines was also affected.

The rehab is expected to spark massive transit delays this summer, dubbed by many transit riders as the Summer of Hell.