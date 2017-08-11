Moroccan Federation Says Will Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

English edition of Asharq Al-Awsat – the world’s premier pan-Arab daily.

Morocco is bidding to become the first North African country to host the World Cup after submitting its bid for the 2026 tournament.

It would be Morocco’s fifth candidacy having come up short already in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

Morocco are the only challenger to the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico, which is the overwhelming favourite to be named as the hosts of the 2026 tournament.

It said that it had informed football’s world governing body FIFA of its intention to host the tournament that is held once every four years.

Countries from the member associations of the CAF, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, the South American Football Confederation and the Oceania Football Confederation were invited to bid.

A decision to increase the number of national teams participating in the World Cup from the current number of 32 up to a total of 48 was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council at its session in Zurich in January.

The next two World Cups, which will be held in 2018 in Russian Federation and in 2022 in Qatar, will be organized in line with the previous FIFA regulations stipulating a participating format of 32 national teams.

But the country has embarked on a professionalisation drive to improve its football infrastructure while increasing it’s candidacies for various tournaments in order to improve its chances of landing a much coveted World Cup.