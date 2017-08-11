Mortgage Rates Thursday, Aug. 10: 30-Year Loans Below 4%

Mortgage rates dropped to their lowest point in six weeks as bond investors were concerned about inflation and the US economy, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate averaged 3.45 percent. It was 2.76 percent a year ago.

The larger jumbo 30-year fixed dipped to 4.03 percent, and the average 15-year fixed mortgage rate inched backward to 3.27 percent. It was 3.15 percent a week ago and 2.74 percent a year ago.

Those rates don’t include fees associated with obtaining mortgage loans. Visit the following link for the Definitions. April quotes reflect an interest rate plus points, fees and other expenses, providing the most accurate view of the costs a borrower might pay.

“After holding relatively flat last week, the 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points this week”. Adjustable mortgage rates were little changed as well, with the 5-year ARM nosing higher to 3.49 percent and the 7-year ARM remaining at 3.66 percent.

"The slight drop in rates likely reflected concerns about weakness in certain data released earlier in the week, such as the drop in auto sales, but the market also reacted to stronger than expected job growth in Friday's employment report", said Mike Fratantoni, the Mortgage Bankers Association's chief economist.