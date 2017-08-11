Mosquitoes found in county test positive for West Nile

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the West Springfield Health department that a group of mosquitoes collected have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The person infected with the virus, who is less than 50 years old, has another medical condition and is now in serious condition in a Manhattan hospital, according to the agency.

“The fact that we have found West Nile in only one area does not mean that it is confined to that ZIP code”, says Adam London, Administrative Health Officer with KCHD.

Hancock Public Health sprayed for mosquitoes Wednesday evening and will spray again before the Heritage Day Festival in the village on August 19, Mayor Cynthia Morrison said. The number of human cases has ranged between three to 47 a year. However – neither mosquito has been found.

West Nile is an illness that can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems, and the elderly, according to the health department.

The health department noted in a press release, in all uppercase type, THIS IS NOT A HUMAN CASE. Of the 317 West Nile cases overall, 38 (15 percent) have died due to their infection.

“We will not be able to completely eradicate West Nile virus from the mosquito population, but we can reduce human transmission and save lives”.