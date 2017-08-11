Most Active Stock: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) now have an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 3, number of Recs in ABR is 3 while industry rank of the company by ABR is out of 265.

The stock is now showing YTD performance of 13.23 Percent. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. It also reduced Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) stake by 8,767 shares and now owns 40,994 shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,764,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,601,000 after buying an additional 1,697,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 91,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has a market capitalization of 62.18 Billion which suggests the company is a huge company further suggesting that the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) are stable and safe compared to the lower market capitalization companies. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 13.0% in the first quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 83 ($1.08) target price by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report issued on Thursday. Hollencrest Securities LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 19.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The stock had a trading volume of 100,006,797 shares.

The stock closed its last trade at the price of $3.508, while exchanging hands with the volume of 6731588 shares contrast to its average daily volume of 4.47M shares. While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 05/25/17 stationing the value of $3.87. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 92.86%. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & worldwide copyright laws.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, September 26. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom.

Yet another important factor while evaluating a good buy/sell decision for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is its Earnings per Share or EPS. Barclays PLC set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Analyst recommendations as stated on FINVIZ are rated on a 1 to 5 scale.