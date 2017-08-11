Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders

Gary Neville thinks that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku will ultimately determine whether Manchester United will be competing for the Premier League title.

United did not finish lower than third in the Premier League era under Sir Alex Ferguson, but since his retirement have ended seventh, fourth, fifth and sixth.

The long-serving United full-back believes the club are on the up after winning the Europa League and the EFL Cup last season.

And, despite spending big on Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, Neville reckons United’s strikeforce will make or break their season.

Matic was brought in to stabilise the midfield, and though United were overran, Mourinho was pleased with the 29-year-old’s performance.

“The confidence is very good”, Valencia said.

“It’s the start of the Premier League and it’s very important for us”.

“He’s been one of the most prolific stikers in the Premier League”. He’s been back a year now and the introduction of Matic is a good buy because it frees him up.

I expect Pogba will improve a lot this season.

The Belgium worldwide, signed from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million last month, netted in the second half of his competitive debut in United’s 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss on Tuesday.

But Mourinho was nevertheless impressed with his former Chelsea charge: “I think he played really well, I think in the moment they were moving the ball well of course was hard for us in the midfield”.

Mourinho played a three-man defence at times in the Super Cup, just as he has in some pre-season games, and is ready to deploy it domestically as well.

“We are not happy that we lost but did everything”.

“As you know, he missed a very good chance but this can happen – it’s football”.