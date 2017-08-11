Muir and McColgan both advance to women’s 5000m final at World Championships

The Scot kept pace with the field for the majority of the first heat but exhausted badly later on, coming home just under the 15-minute mark with the five automatic qualifiers well ahead of her.

Bianca Williams was sixth in her semi-final heat in 23.40.

“I was anxious that maybe her Achilles was hurting her”, said former Team GB distance runner Paula Radcliffe.

Having run just one previous outdoor 5000 metres race, all of four years ago in a very moderate time and had just one race over the distance this year indoors in January, she positioned herself just behind the leaders most of the way around, but after being part of a five woman break at the bell she tied up towards the end and ultimately slipped back to seventh spot, finishing in 14 minutes, 59.34 secs, a time that was ultimately more than good enough. But, on this evidence, her legs are still haunted by the extreme effort she put them through, particularly on a brutal last lap. “If I had finished eighth and nailed the race I would’ve been happy but I feel I could have gone a lot faster out there”.

“I took a day to think about the 1500m then I put it behind me and focused on this and mentally I was very positive going in to this race and I will be hopefully going into the final”.

Muir will have the company of a fellow Scot, Eilish McColgan, in the final after she set a personal best of 15:00.38 in finishing fourth behind the Ethiopian Letesenebet Gibet, much to her surprise and delight.

But her performance in the individual event was far better, with one failure at 1.89m en route to leaping over 1.92m – a height Lake also achieved. It’s better than seventh in Rio and the closest I’ve been to the front. “I know I’m better than I ran today and hopefully I can show it in the final”. “I’m fine now – I was determined to get in the final”.

British team captain Doyle was in her third world final, but clocked 55.71 as Kori Carter of the United States won gold in 53.07, ahead of compatriot and Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in 53.50.

“I’m so shocked at that time because it was so slow at the start”, McColgan told reporters.

‘I’ve been looking at the times of heats from previous championships and that’s the fastest ever, well, that I know of anyway.

“So we knew it [Muir’s heat] was quick, and the fastest loser times were like insane”.

“For me, usually 15 minutes over 5,000m has my eyeballs out from the start”.

“I’m happy I had this event to shake me out of that”. I felt like I wanted to push the pace a little bit to at least string it out because my mum said don’t turn it into to a 200m mad sprint – and that’s exactly what ended up happening. I just didn’t have it in me today.

“It wasn’t me out there”, she said.

However, there was disappointment for Stephanie Twell after she finished in 15:41.29 to come second last in the standings.

“I didn’t want to leave the stadium in those terms with the high jump, so I’m glad I came back and proved to myself more than anyone it was a freak accident and I can jump”. My body didn’t quite feel right, so I’m absolutely disappointed, but it was an awesome experience. I’m not supported, but at the same time I kind of do everything professionally.