NASA issues safety warnings on fake solar eclipse viewing glasses

The science center will also have American Astronomical Society-approved solar viewing glasses for sale for $5, with proceeds benefiting HSC.

Some event locations will provide free solar glasses to a limited number of people who arrive early.

The total eclipse will be visible nearby in parts of Missouri (see the full map), but even in Fayetteville, a 90% eclipse will be visible on the 21st. The good news is the path crosses the entire country starting in western OR and finishing in eastern SC.

It is expected to peak at 11:33 a.m. MDT. Watching the eclipse will be a memorable experience, but please don’t let it be ruined by not following the safety protocols for viewing this wonderful event.

Gordon State College chemistry professor and amateur astronomer Richard Schmude wants people to view the event safely. “These efforts will help ensure you are ready and in place ahead of this late-summer event”.

For a swath of the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, it will look like someone just turned off the sun in the middle of the day. From Clarksville down to the Smoky Mountain National Park area you can catch the totality for durations varying from one minute to nearly three minutes. “With the appropriate protection and knowing when it’s safe and not safe to look at the eclipse, you can still enjoy this pretty remarkable celestial event”.

When wearing the glasses, you should not be able to see anything but the sun. Schmude recommends children use them only under the supervision of an adult. In fact, one reason we know the Earth’s spin is irregular is by studying records of ancient eclipses and where they were seen.

The solar eclipse will happen august 21. During the eclipse, trees will create myriad, shimmering images of the sun in eclipse.

There’s actually about a five degree tilt between the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and the moon’s orbit around the Earth. “The moon’s shadow passes over us”.

What happens during a total solar eclipse?