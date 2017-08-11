National Basketball Association announces Celtics-Sixers matchup in London

“The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a loyal global following for decades, and we welcome the opportunity to connect again with our worldwide fans”, Celtics Team President Rich Gotham said in a team release.

The NBA London Game, hosted by AEG, features the two Atlantic Division rivals that struck a trade for the top overall pick this year.

“There are players with glitzier games and bigger shoe contracts, but few are more versatile than Jayson Tatum, who flashed the full range of his talents at Summer League”.

“The NBA is the world’s most global sports property, and the Philadelphia 76ers have always had a dynamic, worldwide fanbase thanks to our remarkable on-court legacy”, added Sixers CEO Scott O’Neil.

Since 2011, NBA fans in the United Kingdom have had the chance to see the world’s best basketball players in action. We look forward to introducing the world to the 76ers next generation of transformational stars.

With their combined talent, young exciting players and recent history with the Markelle Fultz-Jayson Tatum trade, this is a great matchup to bring to global fans.

“I know Londoners will be thrilled to see the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics up close at our world-famous O2″.

"I know Londoners will be thrilled to see the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics up close at our world-famous O2″.

Much like when London plays host to National Football League matches, the week leading up to the match will also give fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in a sport they would otherwise have to pay a fortune to watch live in person with a number interactive activities.

Tickets for the match will go on sale in October.

For those staying at home and watching, the game will be available on CSN Philly and 97.5 The Fanatic.