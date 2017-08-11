National Deworming Day Observed in Mizoram

To reduce the burden of such large number of worm diseases, the ministry of health and family welfare launched National Deworming Day in 2015 as part of National Health Mission.

Over 1.4 crore children aged between 1 and 19 in anganwadis, government, aided, government residential schools and a few private schools have been administered Albendazole 400mg, a deworming tablet, on Thursday. Mission Director, NHM, Dr. Limaakum Jamir launched the programme by administering “Albendazole” tablet to a 3 year old student. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 220 million children below 14 years of age are at risk of Soil Transmitted Helminths (STH) infections in India.According to news reports, 14 states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, fall under the high STH prevalence category.

He said the government of India aims to cover at least 90% of all children through the NDD programme.

A flagship initiative of the Union Health Ministry, the National Deworming Day is a nationwide, preschool (anganwadi) and school-based programme.

Noting that reaching out to private schools has become a challenge from the previous rounds in the country, Dr. Wati said the joint secretary of RCH, MoHFW, New Delhi, has stressed on coverage of private schools along with the rest of children as the worm infection can not be reduced in the community without universal coverage of all children.

An awareness program was held to educate children on parasitic worm infections and dengue prevention, he added.

In Dimapur District, a short function was conducted at Govt.

A press note by NHM media officer, Mhonbeni Ezung stated that trained programme representatives, medical department, education and social welfare departments, teachers, anganwadi workers and helpers were detailed to ensure that all targeted group of children received the de-worming tablet free of cost in schools and anganwadi centres.

Children who could not be dewormed on the day because of sickness or for the reason that they were absent, they will be dewormed mop-up day on 17 August.