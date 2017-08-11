National Football League boycott petition reaches 100000 signatures over Kaepernick

Filmmaker Spike Lee is backing a rally in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who provoked controversy last season by kneeling during the United States national anthem to protest against injustice in America.

The petition has already attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of police brutality and other racial injustices has led to him being blackballed by the NFL.

The group has a new goal of 1 million signatures by September 7, the first day of the National Football League regular season.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took his team to the Super Bowl just a few years ago, but the 29-year-old is without an NFL team so far this year and some believe it has nothing to do with his football skills. More than 600 people so far have said they will attend the pro-Kaepernick protest on September 10, when the Bears start the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers during the off-season and became a free agent.

Last season Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers last season but will not join that team this season. Lee says he finds it suspicious that no one has signed Kaepernick despite his “proven talent”.

Hundreds of Cleveland Browns fans are weighing in on whether Colin Kaepernick should be acquired by the Cleveland Browns.

“By standing for Kaepernick, we are standing for players’ ability to raise awareness by taking small steps such as not standing for the national anthem without losing their jobs”.