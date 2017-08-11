National Hockey League analyst and Rangers champ Eddie Olczyk has cancer

He underwent a surgical procedure to remove a tumor and said he plans to return to the booth following completion of his treatment.

The Chicago Blackhawks and NBC analyst is positive that he will go back to the broadcasting booth after the treatment.

Eddie Olczyk, the former Black Ace of the 1994 Stanley Cup Champion New York Rangers, has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Olczyk, who turns 51 on August 16, has been the in-game analyst for Blackhawks games on Comcast SportsNet Chicago and WGN-TV since the 2006-07 season. He thanked his family, his friends and fans, NBC Sports, and the Chicago Blackhawks for their support. “My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments”. Terry added that Olczyk would undergo further treatment over the coming weeks, including chemotherapy.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks as an analyst for the 2006-07 season, Olczyk was drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 1984 and played in Chicago from 1984-1987 and 1998-2000.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC Sports, we wish Eddie and his family all the best as they cope with this health issue”, said NBC Sports executive producer and president of production Sam Flood in a statement.

Olczyk, who was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, started and finished his NHL career with the Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks CEO, John McDonough, released a statement about Olczyk situation. We’ll have information on how we’ll staff those games soon.