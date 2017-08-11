Navy pilot ejects from aircraft off Florida, rescued by Coast Guard

A Coast Guard helicopter crew quickly located him about 20 miles from Key West.

The pilot had shot off an emergency smoke signal and was spotted around 1:15 p.m.

The pilot was taken to a Keys hospital in good condition.

VFC-111, the squadron that the pilot is a part of, is a reserve squadron that operates as part of the fleet adversary program, according to The Navy Times.

The F5 is an aircraft known to have been used by the Navy to act as the enemy during training exercises.

The crash remains under investigation.

The F-5N jet pilot was on a routine training flight when something went wrong and he went down. The watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to conduct a search.

A US Naval Aviator ejected Wednesday from his F-5N Tiger II fighter jet about 20 miles south of Naval Air Station Key West.

The pilot has not been identified, but it was reported that the pilot did not have significant injuries.

The incident took place around 12:38 p.m., according to an announcement. The pilot was transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center for evaluation.