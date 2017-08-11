Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom files nomination papers as PML-N’s candidate

Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders – Asif Kirmani and Capt. (retd) Muhammad Safdar – filed Kulsoom’s nominations papers in the election commission on Friday. “NA-120 will prove to be Waterloo for Imran Khan and other opponents of Nawaz Sarif”, he warned. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid also submitted her nomination papers in the morning.

Sharif, 67, resigned during his third stint as prime minister after the Supreme Court ruled on July 28 he should be disqualified and ordered a criminal probe into his family over allegations stemming from the “Panama Papers” leaks of global offshore companies.

Thousands of people have attended a rally and procession in support of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif following a Supreme Court decision to disqualify him from office over undeclared assets.

But the name of Shahbaz was apparently withdrawn after some senior party members apprehended that the PML-N could stand to lose its grip in Punjab in the absence of the younger Sharif.

According to media reports, as many as 35 candidates have filed nomination papers for the by-poll scheduled to be held on September 17.

Former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz will contest by-election in the National Assembly constituency (NA-120) vacated after ouster of her spouse and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to a court verdict, ARY News reported.

When asked about Kulsoom’s candidacy, Rashid said that the difference between them is that she is a “hardworking middle-class woman who will represent the ordinary people of the country”, whereas Kulsoom comes from what her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has called the “ruling family”.

She said she had been on the streets for last eight days, campaigning vigorously for the election.

Nadra has been directed to send the required data to the ECP by August 17.