NBA Handicapping: League schedule changes forces bettors to adjust

NBA broadcasts-particularly nationally televised games-have been marred by teams’ deciding to rest healthy star players with increasing frequency.

Running on hardwood is pretty terrible for your body, so it makes sense that coaches would want to prevent injuries when the schedule gets tough.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, though, the National Basketball Association sent a memo to teams Tuesday outlining schedule changes that would reduce the need to rest starters.

The NBA is also aiming to completely eliminate stretches of four games in five nights and instances where a team plays five games in seven days or 18 games in 30 days.

– Reduction of five games in seven nights to just 40 instances across (1.3 per team), down from a year ago when it was on the schedule 90 times (three per team). The memo also detailed a plan to reduce the number of back-to-back games to 14.9 per game, down from 16.3 last season. The Celtics had 10 single-game road trips a season ago, going 5-5.

There will only be 11 such games in 2017-18, and overall single-game road trips have been decreased by 17 percent, according to Windhorst’s report. That all came to a head past year, with some nationally-televised matchups featuring teams that were playing without their full complement of players. The NBA has also increased the number of weekend games from 549 to 568, which should also help from a fatigue standpoint. The league’s premier match-ups, displayed nationally on Saturday evenings, were foiled by rest on more than one occasion and even LeBron James weighed in by simply expressing that there wasn’t much the league could do about it.

With the final touches expected to be completed this week, look for the new schedule to be announced soon after.