NCAA mandates sexual violence prevention training

Athletic departments must also be knowledgeable on the subject and distribute information about related policies to student-athletes.

The school’s policies regarding sexual violence prevention and adjudication – plus the name and contact information for the campus Title IX coordinator – are readily available in the athletics department and are distributed to student-athletes. The new policy is geared toward examining issues associated with sexual violence, enhance prevention efforts and makes campuses safer around the country.

The NCAA has taken a step toward ensuring every member institution is active in its understanding of sexual violence on college campuses.

Like it or not, issues surrounding sexual violence, sexual assault, and rape top the list of concerns that the NCAA and its member universities have not done a good job dealing with for a very long time.

In a statement to NPR, the organization said, “Any discussion of individual accountability beyond the criminal justice system must address the complexities and nuances of different federal and state laws so that it can be consistently applied across the NCAA”. The Big 12 Conference imposed a multi-million dollar sanction on the school after revelations of multiple alleged assaults.

The board also created task forces to look at mental health, pain management, football practice methods and wearable technologies.