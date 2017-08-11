Near miss at Poland rail crossing — BBCI

The driver of a Volkswagen and three passengers barely escaped tragedy after their auto plowed through a railroad crossing barrier in Poland as a high-speed train approached.

Footage of the moment was captured on CCTV by the country’s state railway company PKP. The back of the auto was clipped by the train, but none of the four passengers in the vehicle were hurt.

Video shows the silver Volkswagen blow through a crossing in the city of Koszalin on Monday, causing the lowered safety barrier to snap off.

Polish police confirmed the driver was fined 500 Zloty (£110).

That ought to have been a fatal mistake – but luckily they snuck over the tricks milliseconds before the train came hurtling past, the vehicle only clipping their boot on the way through.