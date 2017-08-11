Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) SVP James R. Piedmonte Sells 369 Shares

The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. (NYSE:NP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Analysts expect Neenah Paper to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 794,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after buying an additional 457,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Paper by 29.5% in the first quarter. As of quarter end Alliancebernstein L.P. had sold 24,517 shares trimming its stake by 3.0%. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neenah Paper by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,226,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,080,000 after buying an additional 836,888 shares during the period. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

The company is down by -1.91 percent from yesterday’s close. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. International Paper had a ROE of 27.09% and a net profit margin of 3.73%. the business reported sales of $5.77 B for the period, compared to the average forecast of $5.72 B. for the same period in the prior fiscal year, firm posted $0.92 Earnings Per Share. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. The dividend payment will be $0.463 per share for the quarter which comes to $1.85 on an annualized basis. During the same quarter a year ago, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Neenah Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares.

Shares of Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) opened at 76.30 on Friday. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Other firms have also shifted positions in (IP). The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. The dividend yield will be $3.43.

Vertical analysis reiterated a "buy" recommendation on stocks of International Paper in a study report published on Fri, Jul 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, SVP James R. Piedmonte sold 369 shares of Neenah Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $115,666.50. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter.

Neenah Paper, Inc is a producer of technical products and premium fine papers and packaging. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.