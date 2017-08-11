Nemanja Matic Sale a Casualty of “Crazy Transfer Market”, Says Antonio Conte

“I heard whispers at the back end of last season that he wanted to go and even if the club can not come out and say too much about that, maybe there was an element of that in play here when this deal went through”.

“United were crying out for a central midfielder with the qualities of Nemanja Matic”.

Matic wanted a place where he could get first team football and United provided that, along with a £40 million transfer fee. “But now after the sale of Matic, we need to try to accelerate this process for Bakayoko after his injury”.

Speaking on The Debate, our new nightly show on Sky Sports Premier League, Neville said the addition of Matic “puts United in the driving seat ahead of Chelsea“. Lampard does not believe the situation will make the Frenchman’s adaptation to the Premier League harder, but he conceded that the challenge facing the 22-year-old is a significant one.

Jose Mourinho’s side begin their domestic campaign against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday and Matic, who impressed on his competitive debut following his move from Chelsea, says United are in good shape to challenge for their “main target” in the Premier League.

“I think he’s got all the tools to do that”. It’s a very tough league and he’ll have to stand up to that.

Costa’s rollercoaster Chelsea career is ending in acrimonious fashion, but Lampard thinks now is the right time for player and club to part ways. They don’t like way he goes about things, it’s very dictatorial.

“Every time we watched Pogba last season it was, ‘Where do you play him?’ Now there is no excuse”, Neville added. “If Nathaniel Chalobah or Ruben Loftus-Cheek were still there they could get rid of Matic and play a younger kid”.

“But I understand people’s fears”.

Former Manchester United defender Neville didn’t hold back in his criticism of Chelsea for their decision to sell an important player to their title rivals.

Liam is ESPN FC’s Chelsea correspondent.