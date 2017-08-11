Netflix acquires rights to stream ‘Baahubali’ series for Rs 25.5 crore

Now, those of you who missed out on a chance to watch the movie in theatres can now watch it legally in the comfort of your house. Instead, the makers of Bahubali 2 and Netflix have fixed a deal worth $4 million [25.50 crores] that allows the streaming platform to let its users stream Bahubali 2: The Conclusion online and watch it without any interruptions.

Amid high expectations, Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the screens in April earlier this year and broke several box-office records. Due to high demand from the users, Netflix, which is now expanding its market in India, has bought the streaming rights. “Theatrically, it’s not possible to reach all markets, but with this deal, Baahubali will reach 192 countries seamlessly”, Shobu Yarlagadda, co-founder, and CEO of Arka Mediaworks, the company that produced the Baahubali films told Live Mint about the development.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise continues to be the most profitable venture in the Indian film industry even after smashing all the previous box office records worldwide and creating new records.