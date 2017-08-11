Netflix announces Coen brothers anthology

It was only a matter of time before the two brothers behind such cult classics as “Fargo”, “The Big Lebowski”, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and countless others made a decision to jump on the band wagon and do their very own TV show for Netflix.

Oscar-winning filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen are transitioning to the small screen with a new Western anthology for Netflix Inc, the online streaming company said on Wednesday, the latest talent to join the platform’s growing roster.

Brothers Cohen, creators of hit criminal films such as Fargo and No Country for Old Men, will write the script for a six-part series and direct it.

The series will not follow a linear plotline, but rather each episode in the six-part series will tell a different story about life in the American “wild” west.

The anthology will be written and directed by the Coen brothers and executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle from Annapurna Television.

Coens borthers said in a joint statement: “We are streaming motherf-ers!”

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists”.