Netflix Renews GLOW for Second Season

Netflix has handed out a second season to its 1980s wrestling dramedy Glow.

The series was a slow burn, taking 10 episodes before the women wrestlers filmed their first episode of Glow, the show within the show. The show’s official Twitter handle posted the news shortly after with a video, as you can see below.

GLOW, which is inspired by the 1980s women’s wrestling group of the same name, stars Alison Brie as a struggling, out-of-work actress who auditions for an all-female pro wrestling league in a last-ditch attempt to get her name in lights. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), her best friend and a former soap actress, and boss Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director.

The first run of ten episodes was released via Netflix on June 23, with the streaming giant describing the show as “a Cinderella story with bodyslams”.

