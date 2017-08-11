Neville names three key Man United players for title fight

United kick off their campaign tonight against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup (7.45pm).

The Old Trafford outfit are once again amongst the favourites for the title with Manager, José Mourinho, strengthening his side with the signings of Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Hammers chief tormentor from his time at Everton, Romelu Lukaku: “I don’t think it’s a good time to play Manchester United, Dear told Yellow Sport. Old Trafford is waiting for us and I think Old Trafford has a reason to be behind us”, he said.

“Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I’m very happy at Chelsea“.

Willian stood out in Mourinho’s final season at the Stamford Bridge helm, however, being named as Player of the Year when scoring five league goals and assisting six more in 2015-16.

“You can see more of what he has normally done before with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku coming in, making sure that the spine of the team is really powerful and strong and has that physicality to deal with the Premier League season”.

Belgium global Lukaku is expected to start up front but it is not clear how Mourinho will settle his attacking formation with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial keen to start. “They have to deliver and kill teams off”, added the Sky Sports pundit.

Ryan Giggs has backed Paul Pogba to significantly increase his goal tally this season and believes he could be the key to helping Manchester United regain the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Champions Chelsea could give a debut to Spain striker Alvaro Morata at home to Burnley, while last season’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, who have yet to sign any players in the transfer window, visit promoted Newcastle United on Sunday.