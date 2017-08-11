New England Patriots: 5 Things to Watch in Matchup Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom Brady didn’t play in the Patriots’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t ready.

Jaguars starter Blake Bortles completed 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards in two offensive series that resulted in one field goal.

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the subject of many offseason trade rumors, started under center and played well in more than a half of action. He finished 22-of-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, playing until midway through the third quarter and picking up where he left off from his impressive fill-in duty at the start of the 2016 regular season.

The Patriots selected Jones in the second round of last year’s draft.

Wise was replaced by Kony Ealy.

One reason to be concerned: The Patriots’ thinnest position entering the game was defensive end, and Wise’s head injury further depletes the unit. Tight end Jacob Hollister was the home star of the night, though, with game highs of seven catches for 116 yards.

“They obviously do some things differently than we do, so it’s great for us to see different schemes, different players, different matchups”.

Thursday wasn’t the best of starts to the year for Jones, but fortunately there are three more preseason games and at this point it doesn’t appear his roster spot is in danger given he was a second-round pick.