New map and three new operators hit Rainbow Six Siege this month

Rainbow Six Siege ” s last major content update (referred to as “Operations’ by Ubisoft) was delayed back in May to implement some essential improvements to the game, but now, with the enhancement period nearly at a close, the developer has announced the next operation.

This will be the second update in Siege’s Year 2 content lineup, following on from the three month content pause, where Operation Health was introduced. With work now mostly wrapped up (and quite successful from the look of it), it will soon be time to get back into the action, and to that end Ubi has announced that season three, bearing the name Operation Blood Orchid, is on the way. The Rainbow Six Pro League finals will take place August 25-26. Fans have suggested that the theme park is meant to be modeled after a popular destination in Hong Kong, and it’s a fairly colorful and interesting-looking map for the game that’s a lot unlike the rest of the maps now available for it.

For season pass holders, all three operators will be accessible for free starting August 29, and September 5 for everyone else.

Two of the operators from Hong Kong and one is from Poland.

Sadly, the trailer Ubisoft released earlier only hypes up the upcoming showdown and doesn’t show any new footage of Blood Orchid. The new map is set in Hong Kong, which will be available for free for everyone when the update goes live.