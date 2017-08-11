New rules to encourage the rest of the players

The rule is expected to be put in place for the upcoming season following a Board of Governors meeting, which is when the rule will be formally voted on. The report, citing an anonymous source with direct knowledge of the potential rule change, suggests there will be consequences for teams found to be in violation of the rule.

Comissioner Adam Silver has spoken at length about the resting issue, expressing that he understands why teams want to rest stars but also acknowledging the challenges the trend presents from a business perspective. Then-commissioner David Stern fined San Antonio $250,000 for what he called “a disservice to the league and our fans”.

This comes two days after ESPN’s Brian Windhorstreported that a memo had been sent out to teams outlining schedule changes created to give players more rest, including reducing grueling stretches and cutting down on travel for one-off away games.

Silver hinted at the idea of teams not resting multiple starters in the same game and not resting a starter for away games.

“Given the way we’re going to approach next year, we’re going to play 100-plus games again, trying to get back to the Finals for a fourth year in a row – so we have to pace ourselves, find the right balance between improving, winning games and resting”, Kerr said. “And, incidentally, wherever possible, they should rest at home”.

National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver addressed such situations in April: “When we do have marquee network games, we the league office can do a better job at looking at obviously, the prior night in terms of back-to-back, but also the several days leading up to that game so that players are at peak performance for those games”.

The changes include that the season would start earlier to give more time to the training of playing the 82 meetings of their respective calendar.

Elimination of four games in five days and 18 games in 30 days.