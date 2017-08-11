New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

The value of the total investment in New York REIT, Inc. went from $50,000 to $59,000 a change of 18.0% quarter over quarter. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. claims 47,237 shares valued at $408,000. The stock’s 52-week range is $8.50 to $10.15, and its 3-month range is $8.31 to $8.99. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 808916 shares were traded on New York REIT, Inc.’s last session. As of the end of the quarter Nationwide Fund Advisors had bought a total of 15,178 shares growing its position 13.3%. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) Share Price” was posted by The Cerbat Gem and is the property of of The Cerbat Gem. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,907,000 after buying an additional 148,726 shares during the last quarter.

The biggest institutional shareholders in New York REIT, Inc. include Vanguard Group Inc which owns 23 million shares in the company valued at $225.83 million. (NYSE NYRT) opened at 8.55 on Tuesday. They now have a Dollars 9.75 price target on the stock.

10/09/2015 – New York REIT, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at JMP Securities. The company has market cap of $34.57 million. “(NYRT)” was published by Rincon Hill News and is the sole property of of Rincon Hill News. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and global copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/06/karp-capital-management-corp-acquires-shares-of-18705-new-york-reit-inc-nysenyrt-updated-updated-updated.html. (NYSE:NYRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of New York REIT in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1243.15% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The Firm operates in two divisions: Insurance, and Real estate and corporate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company.