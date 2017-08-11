Nick Jonas Joins Tom Holland in ‘Chaos Walking’

Davy is a young soldier who becomes jealous of the mentorship between his father and long-time rival Todd.

The story is set “on a colony planet where nearly all women have been killed by a virus and all living creatures are struck by “The Noise, ‘ a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones” every thought”. The Noise drives people insane until a guy called Todd Hewitt, played by Holland, discovers a girl, played by Ridley, who may hold the key to stopping it.

Demian Bichir and Kurt Sutter also star.

The upcoming sci-fi flick is an adaptation of Patrick Ness’s novel “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go“, which is set in a dystopian world where all creatures can hear others’ thoughts as words, sounds, and images.

Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff and Doug Davison are producing the film. The screenplay will be written by Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beers, John Lee Hancock, and Gary Spinelli (“Mena“).

Lionsgate’s release date is still a ways off at March 1, 2019 but this project has an impressive cast so far and could be something to keep on your radar.

After making his Sundance debut in last year’s fraternity drama Goat and proving his comedic chops in the forthcoming blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jonas will turn to the dark side in Chaos Walking as jealousy-driven antagonist Davy Prentiss Jr, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He is repped by WME.